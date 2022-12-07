Gonsalves sends email to members amidst concerns over his ability to lead the ABFA

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

In a recent email to members of the football fraternity, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Everton Gonsalves shared that while he is currently on island after receiving medical attention overseas for several months, he is scheduled to leave again shortly for further care.

“It is common knowledge that several months ago I retreated from the football frontline to surmount a health challenge. I am back on island now having spent some [time] abroad receiving treatment. I am happy to report that I am feeling better, buoyed by the treatment, a good prognosis, and the prayers and well wishes from many of you,” he said in the communiqué.

The former national striker, who was re-elected for a fourth term when the body held elections in April, left the country shortly after, reportedly to seek medical attention. Questions were raised regarding Gonsalves’ ability to continue in the role after being out of the country for over six months but, in his missive to the clubs, the president said he had “appointed” two vice presidents to act in his absence.

“Before I travelled earlier this year, I appointed Vice Presidents Daryl Michael and Gwendolyn Salmon to act in my absence. VP Michael, as chair of the Finance Committee, oversees the financial aspects and, with General Secretary Rohan Hector, the day-to-day operations. VP Salmon, Chair of the Competitions Committee, with her vast experience in competitions locally and internationally, oversees football including the return of local football,” the message read.

Gonsalves further revealed that clubs taking part in the domestic programme could benefit from “additional funding”.

“Additionally, I have conferred with General Secretary Hector and can confirm that the second tranche of the Covid Relief funds will be released shortly. Further, I have asked the general secretary to present to the ABFA executive at its next meeting due shortly, a plan that will provide additional funding to the participating clubs to ease the financial burden most members are experiencing after such a long layoff”.

He promised that additional information will be “disseminated” in due course.

The Liberta Sports Club has raised concerns over the president’s lengthy absence and has called on him to resign and “allow the sport to move on”.

Gonsalves was re-elected by a vote of 32-28 ahead of lone challenger and former executive member Barbara Coates during the FA’s electoral congress held at the Sir John E St Luce Finance and Convention Centre in April.

It took two rounds of voting before a president was duly elected after Gonsalves failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority following the first ballot, winning by a 35-25 margin. However, the former Villa Lions player won the second round which required only a majority count in his favour.