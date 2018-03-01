Gonsalves defends GS selection

New Story

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA), Everton Gonsalves, has defended the hiring of promoter and manager of the El-A-Kru Band, Rohan Hector, as the organisation’s new general secretary.

Hector was announced as the association’s new general secretary last week, replacing Gordon Derrick who was suspended by FIFA late last year.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, Gonsalves said Hector was chosen based on his administrative capability and not whether he would have played the game in the past.

“The person doesn’t have to be fully steeped in the technicalities of football. He is an excellent administrator. It’s an administrative position so he will be guided on the technical areas and he fits the bill,” he said.

“We have gone this way because of the excellent personality and Rohan Hector informed me that he chose to go in other areas but he has outplayed a lot of people who went to St. Joseph’s Academy on the football field, the basketball court and on the cricket field,” he added.

Gonsalves confirmed Hector’s hiring on February 22, adding that the former St. Joseph’s Academy student was chosen ahead of 10 other applicants.

He described Hector as an ideal replacement for Derrick.

“The president and the executive of the ABFA has had a history of making impeccable selections. We would have started with the venerable Gordon Derrick who is no longer here so we believe that we have done justice to our selection process by appointing Rohan Hector, one of the finest gentlemen coming out of Antigua and Barbuda,” Gonsalves said.

The football association was thrown into a tailspin late last year when FIFA announced Derrick’s ban from all football related activities.

In a statement, Zurich-based FIFA said the case centered on “alleged conflicts of interest, offering and accepting gifts and other benefits, mismanagement of funds, abuse of position and disloyalty”.