Golf Association names 12-member team to defend ECGC

Experienced golfer Wilston Charles will lead a 12-member Antigua and Barbuda golf team to this year’s Eastern Caribbean Golf Championships (ECGC) to be held in St Kitts from October 7-9.

Charles, listed as Captain in the team released by the Antigua and Barbuda Golf Association (ABGA) this week, will contest the Men’s category. He is joined by Marquise George, Siyolo Joseph and Tedson Weatherill.

Former West Indies cricketer Eldine Baptiste will play in the Senior’s category alongside Macus Franker, and Algernon Anderson Wynter while Wesley Dyer and Roger Vere Ambrose will fly the country’s flag in the Super Seniors.

The twin-island state will be ably represented in the Women’s category by Alexandria Hunt, Akevia Warner and Katherine Woodhouse.

Team Antigua and Barbuda are the defending champions.

The team’s participation is jointly funded by the Antigua and Barbuda National Olympic Committee (ABNOC) and the government.