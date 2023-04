- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Golf Association (ABGA) has elected a new executive to manage the body’s affairs for the next year.

The body will be led by new president, Jonathan Pigott, who beat lone contender Leon Rodney by a narrow margin (7-5) after two rounds of balloting. The first round of voting ended 6-6.

Rodney was elected vice president with Hilroy Humphreys as secretary/treasurer. Eldine Baptiste and Anderson Newman Wynter were both elected as members.