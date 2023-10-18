Golden Grove residents distraught after fire rips through their homes  

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

One of the victims of Saturday’s fire in Golden Grove New Extension that left one house a husk of charred remains and another severely damaged, has told Observer about the harrowing experience.

The blaze that broke out shortly after 3pm completely consumed the wooden structure that had been the home of Kevin Banton, 29, and Almore James, 27.

It also affected Mary Christopher Jarvis’ home of over 30 years, waking her from her sleep as clouds of smoke filled her bedroom.

The flames proceeded to destroy much of the eastern side of the house, leaving furnishings, clothing, personal effects and prized memories melted and in ashes.

Further damage was done to her home as attempts were made to put the fire out, with her remaining furniture and electronics suffering significant water damage.

The windows, roof, eastern and southern walls and most of the pipes and wires supplying the home with utilities were beyond saving, leaving the home she has loved and owned for over 30 years uninhabitable.

Since the fire, Jarvis has not been back to work, instead focusing on salvaging items untouched by the fire whilst sorrowfully rooting through countless beloved items that she lost.

Yesterday, her prized collection of church hats still lay in a melted heap alongside her shoes, clothing, bedding, curtains and furnishings that all showed significant damage from the flames.

Jarvis also shared that the trauma of the fire had affected her and her youngest son, a student at the Antigua State College, leaving him unable to sleep for fear of another incident. She said he has not set foot in the house since the disaster.

Jarvis herself has struggled to eat or sleep, mourning the loss of normalcy she enjoyed just weeks before.

She said it was unfair that her life had been so suddenly flipped on its head, when she had always taken precautions to reduce the risk of a fire as her property was not insured.

Fire officials were contacted by Observer for comment. They said further details on the investigation into the blaze will be provided as they become available.