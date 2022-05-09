Golden Grove Primary named back-to-back Primary School Football Cup Champions

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The celebrations got underway last Friday as Golden Grove Primary were crowned champions of the 2022 Primary School Football Cup.

Golden Grove defeated Five Islands Primary 3-1 in the finals at the Golden Grove playing field to hoist the title. The champions also won the event in 2019, making them back-to-back champs as there were no school sports played in the past two years due to Covid.

The team is coached by former national female footballer turned national coach, Karen Warner.

Villa Primary also got to go home with some hardware of their own as they finished third in the competition after beating Jennings Primary 3-0.

Villa’s Shumba Thomas got the award for most goals in the tournament scoring eight, while teammate J’quan Athanaze was named the best goalkeeper.

Theresia Barthley of Golden Grove Primary was the Female MVP, while teammate Robert Jeffery was the Male MVP.