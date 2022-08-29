Golden Grove man pleads guilty to possession of over three pounds of weed, will be sentenced today

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 32-year-old resident of Golden Grove is slated to be sentenced today after he was found with a large quantity of cannabis last week.

On August 25, police found 3.55 pounds of cannabis, six rounds of ammunition and over $50,000 in cash in the home of Dane Airall Jnr.

Based on information received, the police had obtained a search warrant and went to the Airall’s residence which he shared with his fiancée.

Officers surrounded the home before knocking on a door and shouted “police”.

A constable on one side of the house observed the defendant push up a window and throw two bags outside.

The police grabbed the bags.

Airall, a taxi driver, then let the cops in and they indicated that they had a warrant to search the premises and also asked him why he threw bags outside, but he did not respond.

Upon searching the bags, the officers found five .38 rounds of ammunition and one .45 bullet wrapped in tissue.

They also found several transparent bags of the controlled drug cannabis, worth $16,140.

A further search led to the discovery of close to EC $43,000, more than US $8,000 as well as notes in other currency.

Both Airall and his fiancée were charged with possession of the ammunition, possession of the drugs, intent to transfer the drugs and being concerned with its supply.

Airall took the rap and pleaded guilty to all but the latter charge.

The prosecution accepted the pleas and dismissed the charges against Airall’s partner.

The matter was, however, adjourned for sentencing before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh today.