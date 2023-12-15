Golden Grove clips CPSTA Wings in First Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Golden Grove FC decapitated CPSTA Wings SC 3-1 in a doozy of a match that saw Terrance Spencer score a hat-trick in the ABFA First Division Football at the Technical Center.

It was Golden Grove who went ahead in the 27th minute as Spencer got his first goal. However, Jahbarie Lawrence’s strike in the 42’ minute brought the Wings level as it just began to flap. But the flap was short-lived as Spencer added his second three minutes later to go into halftime. One minute into the second half, Spencer completed his hat trick to which the game ended 3-1.

In the other match played at the same venue, West Ham FC beat JSC Progressors 3-nil. All the goals scored were within the first 20 minutes of play as Progressors suffered their second straight defeat. On target for the victors were Damian Azille in the 6th minute, Jassiem Braithwaite in the 8th and Kaliq Mingo in the 17th.

At Glanvilles, Earthquake FC delivered an upset to the home side with a 2-nil victory with Jourmol Semper scoring a brace, while Bethesda FC drew 2-all with Urlings FC at home.