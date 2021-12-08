It was a happy day for Covid-19 survivor Aldo McCoy who left the country yesterday for New York. McCoy recently disclosed that, due to complications from the virus, he had to travel overseas for surgery which cannot be performed in Antigua and Barbuda. Since then, several fundraisers have been held and the general public and the government have made donations. McCoy and his family thanked everyone for their support thus far. (Photo by Karel Knight)
Godspeed, Aldo
