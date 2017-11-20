Goals Galore In Round South Derby

New Story

Fans were not disappointed on Saturday night as it was a goal-scoring affair at the Antigua Recreation Grounds in the round south derby of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Premier league.

Former champions, SAP FC and Grenades FC left the home of football in a frenzy with a number of thrilling goals in the feature match of the double header.

SAP FC drew first blood through an error in the box by Grenades, and Kemar Headley netted in the 8th minute.

Nine minutes later, an equaliser came from Rakeem Henry who hit home from a cross.

Grenades then took advantage through a brace by number seven, Atapharoy Bygrave in minute 29 and 32 to put Grenades up, 3-1 at the half.

SAP however did not go down quietly as they were given a surge of energy early in the second half through an own goal by Vashami Allen in the 57th minute.

Two minutes later, national striker, Peter “Big Pete” Byers equalised.

With the match winding down, both teams kept up the energy with chances at goal but it would be a goal in the 67th minute by Rakeem Henry of Grenades that sealed the victory.

After the match, Henry was contacted for a short interview and had this to say about his team’s performance.

“We fought real hard, I’m very grateful to have secured the win for my team.”

Winning coach, Derrick “Pretty boy” Edwards also spoke briefly.

“I thought it was a very good game. When you have derbies like this, you expect a lot of goals.”

He then went on to speak on his team’s performance.

“At the end of the day we took the win and as a coach I think we gave away some easy goals but three points is three points.”

In the first match of the double header, Empire lost their second straight game falling to Piggotts Bullets, 1-0.

Captain Marvin Martin was the lone goal scorer hitting home in the 5th minute.

Empire however had a number of chances to score but could not seem to get past goalkeeper, Akeem Christian of Bullets who had four pivotal saves.

“It’s a good feeling coming off of a victory. I want to tip my hat to the guys for a well-played match,” said Christian in a brief interview.

“Being a goalkeeper you must have a big heart and confidence. You also need to have good communication with your teammates.”

Winning coach, Auchland Jarvis also commended his team.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that we came out and fought hard especially after losing in penalties for [the] President’s Cup. We still have a chance to win this Cup.”