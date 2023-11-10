Goals galore: Caleb Paul and Kevonte Lewis lead AGS to 11-0 triumph, PMS dominate Female Under-20 Division

- Advertisement -

Hat-tricks from Caleb Paul and Kevonte Lewis assisted the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) to an 11-0 victory over the Jennings Secondary School (JSS) in the Boys Under-14 Division of the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League competition.

Lewis scored four goals, Paul three, and Tafari Parker had two, while Aiden Isaac and Kajahry Browne had one each.

In the Female Under 20 division, PMS were dominant over the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) with a 3-nil win. Iressia Allen opened the scoring in the 6th minute, while Ajahna Martin scored in the 13th minute. Kniece Browne scored the final goal in the 36th minute to help the defending champions to another win.

In the other games, Azaria Cochrane scored four goals to help Clare Hall Secondary School beat St Anthony’s Secondary School 6-2. Sanique Henry also scored two goals, while Aisha Chanes and Kinaya Lewis had one each for the losing side.

Jennings beat Ottos Comprehensive 2-nil as Latoya Williams and Abigail Donalds each scored for the victors.