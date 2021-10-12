Go Fund Me launched to assist with the funeral for latest homicide victim

A Go Fund Me account has been launched to assist with the funeral arrangements for Piccadilly resident, Jane Finch who was killed in her home on October 4th.

The 66-year-old woman was found dead with what appeared to be an injury to the head.

The organizers of the appeal have raised a little over $25,000 since the page was established four days ago.

They say the funds collected will assist her son, Jareese Finch with travel and funeral arrangements and many other expenses to settle her affairs in Antigua & Barbuda.

Some funds will be used to create a memorial for Jane in Antigua.

Jane Finch is being remembered as a fun-loving person who had a big heart.

Last week, 21-year-old Brittany Jno-Baptiste was charged for unlawfully entering Finch’s home with the intent to commit a felony.

Investigations surrounding the woman’s death is still under investigation and no charges have yet been made.