29.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 12 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesGo Fund Me launched to assist with the funeral for latest homicide...
The Big Stories

Go Fund Me launched to assist with the funeral for latest homicide victim

0
7
Homicide victim. Jane Finch (social media photo

A Go Fund Me account has been launched to assist with the funeral arrangements for Piccadilly resident, Jane Finch who was killed in her home on October 4th.

The 66-year-old woman was found dead with what appeared to be an injury to the head.  

The organizers of the appeal have raised a little over $25,000 since the page was established four days ago.

They say the funds collected will assist her son, Jareese Finch with travel and funeral arrangements and many other expenses to settle her affairs in Antigua & Barbuda.

Some funds will be used to create a memorial for Jane in Antigua.

Jane Finch is being remembered as a fun-loving person who had a big heart.

Last week, 21-year-old Brittany Jno-Baptiste was charged for unlawfully entering Finch’s home with the intent to commit a felony.

Investigations surrounding the woman’s death is still under investigation and no charges have yet been made.

Previous articleCoP holds meeting with new police welfare executive
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × three =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

And so it goes . . . .

It is a helluva thing

Death stalks the land

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021