Giving back to mark 25 years

This year, the Sagicor Life Enforcers Ladies Cricket Team is celebrating its 25th year, and while the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the cricket season for 2020, the team used the opportunity to provide some support to the community which has supported them. Last week, the club delivered 10 hampers to members of the community. The hampers contained household and critical care supplies which were all donated by the club. Recipients included two persons who lost their homes to fires earlier this year.