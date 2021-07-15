Girl Guides show true community spirit

As part of their 90th Anniversary celebrations, the Girl Guides Association of Antigua and Barbuda cleaned up Fort James as their Community Service Activity.

Last Saturday, the Tweenies, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, and their Leaders, friends and family rolled up their sleeves and cleaned up the popular beach and the fort. They now hope that their hard work will encourage the community at large to use the bins provided, and keep the beach and the fort clean, tidy and welcoming for all.

After the hard work, it was time for fun, and they enjoyed a quick dip in the sea, roasting marshmallows and dampers on the campfire. They sincerely thank Mr Daley from the Lifeguard Division for supervising the dip, and the Antigua and Barbuda Fire Service for permitting the fire.

Needless to say, the beach was pristine when they left. As we all know, the only thing Guides and Brownies leave behind is their smile.