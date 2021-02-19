Girl Guides prepare to celebrate 90th anniversary

Celebratory activities will be ongoing throughout the year (Photo contributed)

Antigua and Barbuda Girl Guides will celebrate their 90th anniversary with a week of fun virtual activities starting on Monday.

Every year, Girl Guide Association members renew their promise to ‘do their best to do their duty to God, to serve the Queen and their country, to help other people and to keep the Guide law’ as they honour the February 22 birthday of founders Lord and Lady Baden-Powell.

“This year is unique in that they are now 90 years young, and celebrating the first enrollment ceremony which was in July 1931 at Antigua Girls High School,” said Chief Commissioner Susan Sharp.

“After this week, celebratory activities will be ongoing throughout the year, both virtually, and if conditions allow, in person.”

The pandemic prevented the joint church service with the Guides’ brothers and sisters in Scouts, but they recorded their Renewal of Promise which was aired on local TV.

This year’s theme is ‘peace building’ under the banner, ‘Stand Strong, Stand Up, Stand Together for Peace’.

Members across the world are invited to take part in the online events – including Saturday’s talent show which has prizes up for grabs. People can join the Zoom Room #403 461 1095, password: WTD2021.