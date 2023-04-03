Gillian Brazier Tournament shoots off

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

The 17th annual Gillian Brazier Basketball Tournament was officially opened on Saturday night at JSC.

Visting team, Juels 2 pushed their undefeated record to 2-0 after defeating their counterparts, Juels 3, 47-32 in the feature contest on Sunday morning.

Their win was a follow up from a 50-19 victory over Island Original Cyclones on the previous night.

Maeve McSwiggan had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the Canadian team to victory on Saturday over the locally-based Cyclones.

She was assisted by Marina Radonjic who made 11 points.

Rayana Regis scored nine points and snatched 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, Wings Tough Gals suffered their first loss to Juel 3, falling 56-30.

Ella Cavanaugh had a game high 16 points.

She topped that off with seven rebounds while, for Wings, Jenah Andrew and Jodaliah Constant both made eight points.

Constant grabbed an additional six rebounds in a losing effort.

Cyclones would find themselves on the losing end once again as they went under to Juel 1, 57-23 on Sunday morning.

Alexis Schrybut had a game high 11 points while her teammate, Reegan Bell contributed scoring eight points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Mary Jane Grant had seven points, Zorah Richards, six and Melissa Haywood, six for Cyclones.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6pm with Cyclones vs Juels 3 while at 7:30pm, Juel 1 will face Wings Tough Gals.

All games will be played at JSC. Admission is $10.