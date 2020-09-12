Gift of books for Historical Society

Spread the love













The national museum and Historical Society have received a donation of copies of former Prime Minister Sir Lester Bird’s book, ‘The Comeback Kid’, published last year.

The books are for distribution to interested board members, staff and others.

Chairman Walter Berridge said the gift had been received “with pleasure”.

“It is indeed commendable that you have seen it appropriate to capture your life and the patrimony of Antigua and Barbuda,” he told Sir Lester. “The museum will ensure that they are preserved for future generations to come. I will quote the author Michael Mandelbaum, ‘After all, the past is our only guide to the future’.”