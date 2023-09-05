‘Ghost guns’ pose new challenge for Antigua and Barbuda’s law enforcement

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The discovery of homemade guns known as “ghost guns” have added a new layer of challenge for law enforcement officers in Antigua and Barbuda. Ghost guns, which can be produced using readily available 3D printing technology, have emerged as a concerning threat to public safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Everton Jeffers recently disclosed that at least two such ghost guns have been discovered in Antigua. These weapons, he described, are predominantly small arms of 9mm calibre. What makes ghost guns particularly alarming is their ability to elude detection and tracing.

“There is no easy way to trace them. There are no numbers, and you can buy different parts to assemble these firearms,” he explained. With basic tools such as a drill and screwdriver, he emphasised that people can construct functioning firearms by following online tutorials.

Ghost guns introduce a new layer of complexity to solving crimes, particularly homicides and murders. Because they have no serial numbers, it makes it nearly impossible for law enforcement to track their origins or identify their owners.

Ghost guns employ components that can be imported into the country without raising suspicion, utilising readily available items like receivers, barrels, and trigger mechanisms. This accessibility allows individuals with limited technical knowledge to create operational firearms. “You can ship the parts separately,” he noted.

One of the primary challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in Antigua and Barbuda is identifying and intercepting the components that make up these homemade weapons. Deputy Commissioner Jeffers stressed the importance of education and training for police, shipping agents, the Customs Department and border control officers to prevent the entry of these components into the country.

He warned that without proper knowledge, even law enforcement officers might fail to recognise a part of a ghost gun. “If you [law enforcement officers] don’t know, you can actually see a part of a ghost gun and not even recognise that you’re dealing with a ghost gun.”

DCP Jeffers said parts can be concealed in everyday items like a tin of paint or detergent pods. “If those items are not X-rayed then they will just pass through the port just like that.”

“Those items that are coming in, except those persons or agencies overseas run these things through x-rays, those things will continue to come into the country and we won’t be able to pick them up,” he added.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, data indicates that most of these parts and weapons are originating from North America, particularly the United States, Venezuela, and Colombia. “We’re going to have to depend on our human intelligence to assist us because since we do not know the source of origin the manufacturer could be Ms John in her house,” he remarked.

The Deputy Commissioner pointed out that the proliferation of ghost guns is directly linked to the drug trade, which continues to be a major issue in the region. The easy availability of these firearms, coupled with the region’s porous borders, provides criminals with a low-risk, high-reward option.

“We’re a small country, we do not manufacture firearms but for the year so far we have already seized 35 firearms and 146 rounds of ammunition,” he noted.

In addition to education and training, DCP Jeffers said officers need resources to purchase the equipment needed to enforce the law. “What we’re also hoping for is that we can have more joint exercises between the local authorities and the Americans.”

They also need resources like patrol boats, since the majority of firearms are believed to be coming via the open seas. DCP Jeffers reassured the public that law enforcement in Antigua and Barbuda are doing their best to enforce the laws.

Four days ago, officers in Trinidad and Tobago seized a quantity of ghost guns that were printed using 3d technology.