Getting to know the Big Issues guests

- Advertisement -

(This weekly column will give our listeners an opportunity to get to know a bit more about some of our guests on the Big Issues)

By Barbara Arrindell

Observer: If someone asked the question who is Fitzroy Warner, how would you answer that?

Fitzroy Warner: Simply put, I’m a humble young man who loves people. I am a former Customs Officer, and for six years I was the Customs Broker at Antigua Brewery Ltd. I’m a former Calypso King of Barbuda, and now an auto body technician. They call me ‘Bodyman Fitzy’ and most importantly, I am definitely a family man

Observer: Can you tell us a little about Fitzroy the family man?

Fitzroy Warner: I am 53 years old, going on 54. My family is my everything. My mother is still with us, while my father is deceased. I’m a proud father of three lovely children – one 33-year-old son, and two beautiful daughters. They are 30 years old, and 15 years old. I am married and love my family. There is a special place in my heart for my children, and now maybe an even more special place for my grandchildren. I have been blessed with three so far. Unfortunately, one died. I also have a loving stepdaughter. I have 13 siblings; 7 brothers and 6 sisters.

Observer: Your hope is to be elected to sit on the Barbuda Council. What’s your vision for Barbuda?

Fitzroy Warner: I would like to see Barbuda developed with the input of Barbudans, whenever investors come to our shores. I would also like to see some attention paid to our agricultural sector. We shouldn’t forget that it was thriving back in the 1970’s into the 80’s. Attention must also be paid to our health, works and education. Sports is often overlooked, but it’s very important in my eyes, especially for our young children and school-leavers. Our road network needs urgent attention as well, and I can go on and on and on. Most of all, I wish to have the government and everyone else respect our way of life. Unity must also be promoted as this is slowly diminishing due to politics.

Observer: The PLH project has been controversial. If you could make changes to the PLH project as it is right now, to move it forward, what would those changes be?

Fitzroy Warner: Yes, the PLH Palmetto development directly poses a danger to our way of life and traditions. An area west of the coconut plantation was destroyed. Barbudans often used the palm we call straw to make brooms and straw fish pots, and the church made decorations from the palms for Palm Sunday and Easter celebrations.

In an effort to protect the coastline at Palmetto, and the wetlands west of the sand, some ground should remain untouched and no further development should be done there. The project should be downsized. I do not support building concrete style buildings on the beach in the first place. I believe the size of the project should be drastically reduced. I do not support the sale of land nor the sale of buildings as proposed by the developer.

The salt pond at Coco Point is now under threat of destruction, and our whistling ducks nest in areas at Palmetto and the Coco Point wetlands. So this affects them. The vast amount of heavy duty vehicles and equipment are destroying our roads as well. As a result of the development, our fisheries are under threat as mangroves will be removed should the project continue as proposed.

Observer: Are there any Barbudan traditions and ways of life that you think of as under threat?

Fitzroy Warner: Our fishing and our broom-making come to mind. I’m also concerning about the coconut plantation, our salt pond and our hunting areas. The Palmetto was also a hunting ground for deer, and other wild life grazed there. The new airport is being constructed in an area where we hunted for land turtles and deer. That would be lost should this continue, but if discontinued, a percentage could be saved.

Observer: Do you have a philosophy that you live by? If so, what is it?

Fitzroy Warner: I believe in people respecting one another and their choices. I remain humble and willing to help people. I firmly believe in honesty and accountability. Those are my watchwords.

Tune in to the Big Issues every Sunday afternoon at 1 pm.