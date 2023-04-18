‘Get your house in order’, Teachers’ Union tells Education Minister

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

In the latest development in the fight between the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (A&BUT) and the government, union representatives have fervently responded to the Minister of Education over alleged comments made in the media.

The Minister of Education, over the weekend, was said to have blamed the union for the delay in the resolution of issues facing teachers, particularly in relation to outstanding pay.

Daryll Matthew was also claimed by the union to have stated that the union was playing politics, seeking to bring down the government.

General Secretary of the A&BUT, Sharon Kelsick, responded to the minister’s apparent claims.

“I urge you to get your house in order and to refrain from passing the blame onto the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers for the failures of your ministry; the issues plaguing us are a result of the incompetence that has become the flagship of your ministry.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers has been nothing but accommodating with you and the ministry,” she said.

“Just like our teachers will be held accountable when they fail to fulfil their duties, we will hold you accountable when you fail to meet your responsibilities to the teachers,” she added.

Teachers have been off the job since last week following the end of the Easter holidays after teachers became frustrated over the lack of progress made on their concerns, leading to the government extending holidays until yesterday.

However, several schools were reported to have closed early yesterday after teachers held a sit-in while some at the Princess Margaret School reportedly failed to show up for work.

One of the key sticking points between the union and the government has been over a new collective bargaining agreement. A&BUT President Casroy Charles said the delay on the negotiations cannot be blamed solely on the pandemic, despite the Education Minister’s claim on several radio programmes.

Charles also suggested that parents who have raised concerns over the impact of the strikes on their children’s academic progress should be “applauded” but should also put that “tenacity” into other areas.

“The A&BUT would like to witness the same level of tenacity when stakeholders of education…refuse to adhere to the summons that the police hand-deliver instructing them to meet with the school administration to formulate processes for correcting their child.

“[Second], parents or guardians who give their children weapons to take to school to be judge, jury and executioner without informing the school that their child is being bullied.

“[Third], defending individuals who access our schools and assault our educators… and fourth, when our education department fails to manage its stakeholders to propel them to build out the requisite internet capability that supports 21st century education,” Charles said.

Meanwhile, the union also addressed an audio clip allegedly containing the voices of several high profile individuals who sought to attack the union and threaten consequences for union members for their stance.

Kelsick, who is also the Deputy Principal at the Princess Margaret School, said that the persons purported to be on the audio clip “lacked the intellectual capacity to look past their political rhetoric”.

“My current positions were not politically appointed, and I do not run in political circles begging for favours, your threats did not fall on deaf ears and will not be taken lightly…we will not relent until our demands are met,” she argued.

Yesterday, Minister Matthew appeared on the Observer AM show as part of a media blitz, making the case for the government on the issue stating that the government has done all it can.

“What has transpired over the last few months is a series of situations where there were several issues that needed to be addressed…and we are in different stages of having these issues completely resolved,” he said.

“I believe the notion that the government has done nothing is a total misnomer because when we have gone through the process to upgrade over 300 persons…when we have made retroactive payments that had not been a part of this negotiation…it clearly demonstrates that work has been done,” the minister said.

Yesterday, negotiations resumed between the government and the union over the collective bargaining agreement.