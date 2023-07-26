Get more involved: Veteran players believe association could do more for cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Two former national cricketers, Anthony “Iroots” Martin and Ian Tittle, are calling on the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) to play a bigger role in the development of the country’s young cricket talent and the clubs they represent.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Martin who also played at the international level for the senior West Indies men’s team, said players need proper facilities if they are to hone their talents.

“See to it that each club has their nets and everything in place. We don’t have our nets in place … that’s something that we need, so whenever football time comes around guys can still do their thing. [It will come] like a year-round thing for them because they would want to be professional and if you want to be professional you have to play all year round. The association needs to really get involved in a big way and see to it that certain things are in place at the club level,” he said.

Martin, who still turns out for local club team Bethesda Golden Eagles in the national competitions, posited that the standard has seen little to no improvement over the years and that players must also take personal responsibility.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t say our cricket is really improving. I would say you have one or two players that looks okay and can do better but they have to put the work in. They can’t wait on the team training … to train; you must have your training and then the team training so you’re always ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile Tittle, a former batsman, believes the association needs to do more by way of technical sessions for young players.

“Honestly, I don’t see the associations having any camps for the players. The clubs can do what they can do … but the association needs to help, too. They could have batting camps, bowling camps, fielding camps and wicket-keeping camps and you’re not seeing that,” he said.

There have been concerns over the quality of local cricket with suggestions that a revamping of the two day tournament into a franchise set-up may be the way to go.

The recommendations, which were made by former West Indies fast bowler and president of the Liberta Sports Club, Kenneth Benjamin, were not taken into consideration by the cricket association.