‘Get a life’ says Asot when asked about workers’ severance

June 1, 2018 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Asot Michael (OBSERVER media photo)

MP Asot Michael would neither confirm nor deny owning the now defunct Caribtimes newspaper, but he says the media needs to “get a life” and stop enquiring about payment to the staff who are demanding their severance money.

Last week, the seven affected former employees reported that they are owed severance from the company, which was incorporated in June 2013 and which ceased operations on January 12, this year.

When asked whether it was true that he has not paid the workers’ severance or owns the company, Michael said, “Nonsense. Why don’t you people get a life? I give away so much.” And then he posited, “Why would I refuse to pay anyone?”

The queries were made via Whastapp and his responses were made through the same medium which is the only means through which the reporter has been able reach the St. Peter MP who, in May, resigned from the Cabinet as Minister of Trade and Investment amid a bribery scandal with UK property tycoon, Peter Virdee.

While the public widely believes that Michael owned Carib Times Limited, there is little documented evidence to show this.

The company’s file at the Intellectual Property office does not identify Michael on any of the incorporation documentation, but the ex-employees believe he is the owner based on emails reportedly sent to them in 2018 by Michael or someone acting on his behalf expressing a “commitment” to pay them their severance.

Andie Stephen, an industrial relations officer with the Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU), is in possession of those emails and she wrote to Michael on that basis, asking him for a meeting to discuss the severance in February this year. But up to a few days ago when we last checked, there was no response to the request.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.