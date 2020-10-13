George: Bodybuilders benefiting from early opening of gyms

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The early opening of gyms across the island has worked in favour of those bodybuilders hoping to compete at next month’s Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships set for Barbados.

This is the belief of Dave George, head of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF), who said the athletes have been taking full advantage of the gyms even with no promise of competition until news of the CAC Championships.

“Gyms have re-opened since late June for the most part; they have been opened for a couple of months and the athletes welcomed that. They started training hard again and a few of them that have expressed interest, the feedback that I am getting is pretty good,” he said.

George assured that the athletes are in line with what is required going into the championships, but added that they are being monitored by the best judges and coaches on island.

“They are looking good and when we speak of five weeks out or six weeks out of a competition, then you must have a particular look and with the expertise of an Errol Williams or a Dwayne Edwards who knows exactly what to look for in terms of the fine-tuning of an athlete, they would be able to tell me that this athlete looks very good four weeks out, and that by the time the show rolls around they would be in the best shape they could possibly be in. So I am pleased with the feedback that I’ve been given,” he said.

The CAC is slated for November 12-16. Close to 10 athletes, up to last week, had expressed interest in attending the championships.