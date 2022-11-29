George and Gayle capture Domino Association’s Mixed Pairs title

- Advertisement -

Dwayne George and Marilyn Gayle emerged winners of the Antigua and Barbuda Domino Association (ABDA) Mixed Pairs Competition following a flawless run at the association’s home in Ottos over the weekend.

The duo defeated the pair of Kenny Charles and Lorraine Richards in the final with Charles and Richards settling for a silver medal finish. Michael Roach and Francine Hector were third place finishers.

In the semifinal round, George and Gayle had the better of Sonia Regis and Elsworth Richards to advance to the final, while Charles and Richards had the better of Hector and Roach.

A total of 50 players registered for the event with 25 pairs taking part.