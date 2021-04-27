George And Anthony Claim Top Honours In National Golf Tournament

Spread the love













Marlon George and Kimesha Anthony walked away with the male and female titles at the inaugural National Golf Championships at Cedar Valley Country Club.

George, the 1998 Antigua Open winner, took the lead after Saturday’s opening round of one under par, 69, and never looked back, going the distance to win the 36-hole event.

His two-day tally of 142 earned him both the national honour as well as the men’s championship flight.

“I was really excited. I came into Saturday and Sunday with a game plan and I stuck to it all the way. I didn’t get enough time to soak it up as I was playing the 18th hole but by the time I got in and I saw the kids from junior program and they were all celebrating that’s when it really hit home and I actually won but before that it was actually surreal. It was a really good feeling,” George shared.

Omorry James was second, while Deon Massiah finished third.

Kimesha Anthony

Meanwhile, Anthony a former female and overall champion had to erase a deficit of three shots to beat first round leader Sabiena Winston ending the tournament with a tally of 170, three less than Winston’s 173.

“I played only because I wanted to be the first. Meaning, it’s the first national championships that we are having and I wanted to be the first female national champion. I pushed myself. Yes, I wasn’t a hundred percent but I went out, I practiced for a few and it happened that it worked out in my favour,” Anthony revealed.

Marcus Walker was also victorious over the weekend claiming the Men’s A title while Byron Andrew prevailed in the B section.

The seniors Championship trophy went to former West Indies all-rounder, Eldine Baptiste, who emerged victor of his flight via a playoff against eventual runner up Wesley Dyer.

Rick Solberg, who is originally from California, snatched the Super Seniors top prize away from his good buddy Paul Sodulski while young sensation Marquise George of Barnes Hill outlasted his rivals to claim the Junior division with Ethan Henry finishing as the runner up.

The Net winners were Navin Singh, Michael Gordon, Sash Hunt, Sir Richie Richardson, Paul Sodulski, Andreina Delacruz and Carlos Khoury.