Generation Next FC provides training and scouting opportunities for players and coach

The Generation Next FC, in collaboration with Brooke House College in the UK, sent six players and one GNFC coach to England for training and potential scouting opportunities.

If successful, selected players will be awarded either full or partial educational scholarships to study in the UK while pursuing pathways for professional football careers. This is an annual event arranged by GNFC.

The touring party will be led by Coach Shakkimba “Yaya” Williams and will include Joshua Henriques, Ethan Camacho, Clayton Compton, William Tranter, Chase Garner and Leyland Powell Jr.