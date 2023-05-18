General public to benefit from blood pressure screenings on Friday

- Advertisement -

The ‘BE FAST’ acronym used to identify a stroke (Photo courtesy Heart and Stroke Foundation Antigua and Barbuda Facebook page)

Blood pressure screenings for the general public will be conducted in The Epicurean’s parking lot on Friday, courtesy the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Antigua and Barbuda.

This is in an effort to raise awareness and promote the prevention, detection and control of hypertension, according to Dr Tadia Smith (Friend of the Heart and Stroke Foundation Antigua and Barbuda) who spoke on Observer AM yesterday.

She mentioned World Hypertension Day 2023, observed on May 17, with the month being observed as Stroke Awareness Month.

Commonly referred to as ‘high blood pressure’, hypertension occurs when blood flowing from the heart flows thorough the arteries at a higher pressure than normal, indicated Dr Smith.

A stroke is essentially an ‘attack on the brain’ which occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts or when the blood supply to the brain is blocked by something.

“Once you’re having anything that is over 120 over 80, you need to pay attention. You need to check or start screening for high blood pressure,” Dr Smith said.

Normal blood pressure is any reading less than 120/80 mmHg. Anything within the range of 120-139, over 80-89, is considered pre-hypertensive, while hypertension is anything over 140/90 mmHg, according to the JNC 7.

Low blood pressure, according to Dr Smith, is less than 100/60. Causes of this may include low blood count or even the complete absence of salt in one’s diet, which results in the pressure of blood flowing through the arteries to be low.

“The consequence of low blood pressure is basically…that persons could be very lethargic, dizzy, feeling week,” she stated.

Blood pressure measurement is given as two figures, the first one being ‘systolic pressure’. This is the measurement of the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats. The second is ‘diastolic’ pressure, which is the measurement of the pressure in the arteries when the heart rests between beats. Millimeters per mercury or mmHg is the standard unit of measurement for blood pressure.

Linking high blood pressure to instances of a stroke, Dr Smith stated that high blood pressure greatly increases a person’s risk of having one. Sharing some of the ways of reducing the possibility of a stroke, she encouraged persons to exercise, drink adequate water (half of your body’s weight in ounces), eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and reducing smoking with the intention of quitting.

The acronym, ‘BE FAST’, as shared by Dr Smith, is a tool for identifying a possible stroke early and saving a person’s life.

“‘B’ is for balance…loss of balance. ‘E’ is for eyes…your eyes becoming blurry, you’re having distorted vision,” she explained.

“Face, the face is not symmetrical (twisted to one side). ‘A’, the arms become weak (limp). ‘S’ is speech, the speech is distorted. ‘T’ is time. It simply means there is no time to waste, you need to call 911,” Dr Smith added.