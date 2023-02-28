Ge’Eve returns to the Calypso and Party Monarch stages

- Advertisement -

Ever one to challenge herself, Ge’Eve Philip has continued to evolve from her roots as the youngest artiste of Antigua and Barbuda’s entertainment industry, and serving as the voice of the youth, to competing in both the Soca and Calypso monarch competitions this year.

She described her new single ‘Dutty Dancer’ as a masterpiece written around the interests of her fans, while also utilising the new trends of soca music.

The song was produced by ‘executive producer, Boogy Rankss and composed by one of Antigua’s very own soca artistes, Art ‘Drastic’ Philip.

The production was mixed and mastered by Andrew Dorsett.

This is not new territory for the young singer, formerly known as Baby Eve as, at the tender age of six, she made her debut in the Junior Calypso and Junior Soca monarch competitions.

She has won over five crowns in the junior calypso arena and made it to the finals during her debut at the 2022 Party Monarch competition.

She spoke of her love for the artform, sharing, “I have been much more invested in my craft, and with that increased effort, the chances are greater for better results, especially with God’s guidance.”

When asked about her plans after secondary school, she stated that music was not her only focus.

In fact, the former student of Antigua Girls’ High School is set on pursuing a career in the aviation sector.

When asked if she had any advice to others interested in entering the musical arena, she was candid about what it takes.

“The music industry is one that requires focus, determination and the ability to acknowledge constructive criticism from the public. My advice to young upcoming artistes would be that the prize is yours; go for it, but don’t be discouraged by the negativity.”