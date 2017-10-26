GCAA Director says aviation industry must learn from recent mistakes

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct. 26, CMC – Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field has called on operators in the local aviation industry to learn from the mistakes that led to the recent deaths of two pilots.

Field, was speaking on Thursday at a two day aviation conference,during which operations will formulate plans and politics to take the industry forward and also address challenges.

Field, in making reference to the recent accidents noted that when accidents are investigated it is not to castigate or condemn the operator or pilot, but it is geared towards finding the cause and trying to prevent future accidents.

The conference also coincides with ongoing discussions for a 2018 Civil Aviation Master Plan for the Industry.

Prime Minister Moses Naganootoo reiterated government’s commitment to the industry and its push towards bettering its standards.

He also said the conference on safety is timely, as the industry recovers from the recent fatalities.

Over the next two days, participants will engage in discussions on aircraft accidents, aviation safety, and shuttling operations among other pertinent issues.