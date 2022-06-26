Gayral rides away with Elite Male title in National Time Trial Championships￼

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

It was a weekend of accolades for cyclist Emmanuel Gayral.

Gayral, along with being named as part of the team that will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the inaugural Caribbean Games, rode away with top honours in the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation’s 2022 Inet Individual Time Trial National Championships.

Riding for Team Terminix in the Elite Male category, he took the title in a time of 38:35.10 ahead of former national cyclist Robert Marsh (38:45.30) and club mate Shawn Weathered (40:03.28) who was making his return to competition following the Mother’s Day road accident which placed him in the hospital for a short period of time.

Several other winners were crowned

Other winners of the Saturday morning event included Jason Adams (44:02.56) who won the Sports Class category ahead of Akeem Tomlinson (45:16.32) and Newell Mack (45:17.49).

Ashley Rhodes (46:23.55) was the Masters winner beating Neil Lloyd (46:33.88) and Mervyn Gore (47:03.49).

Telesha Choy (27:37.65) was the Female winner, Tahje Browne (19:42.82) the Cadets 14-17 champ and Arusa Murray-Watkins, (28:20.23) the Cadets 11-13 champion.