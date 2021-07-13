Gayral dominates elite division in King of the Hill

By Neto Baptiste

Emmanuel Gayral, riding out of the Team Terminix camp, dominated the men’s Elite Division of the East Side Raiders (ESR) King of the Hill 2021 event held on Sunday.

Gayral, who also rides in Italy, registered a time of 1:37.54 (one hour, 37 minutes and 54 seconds) to beat his Terminix teammate Jeffery Kelsick who finished second in a time of 1:37.55. Former champion and veteran cyclist Robert Marsh finished third with a time of 1:40.50. Marsh represented East Side Raiders. Conroy Thomas (1:41.23) and Albert Quammie (1:41.47) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, Venessa Kelsick captured the women’s Elite Division. The Team Terminix rider clocked 2.19.04 to take the top podium position. Her lone adversary Chasondre Tonge, representing the Wadadli Cycling Academy, did not complete the race.

There was action in the Masters Division as well with Patrick Peters pedaling to victory in a time of 1:55.59. Delvin Peters and Ken Jackson were second and third respectively.

In the Sports Class, Omari King dominated with a time of 1:56.42 with Joel Griffith a close second with a time of 1:59.20. Vaughn Gomes and Tacuma Davis were third and fourth respectively.

Tahje Browne (1:50.25) and Aden Murray-Watkins (2:18.10) were first and second in the Cadets division.