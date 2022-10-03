Gayral claims Subway 3-Stage event

- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Gayral emerged the overall winner of the Subway 3-Stage Race put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) over the weekend.

Gayral, riding in the Elite category of the event, clocked an overall time of 2:21:17.22 (two hours, 21 minutes and 17.22 seconds) to beat his closest rival by over 10 minutes over 17 laps. Newel Mack finished second in 2:32:17.18 (two hours, 32 minutes and 17.18 seconds) while Tahje Browne, competing in the Cadets 14-17 category clocked 1:59:46.93 (one hour, 59 minutes and 46.93 seconds) in the bronze medal spot for the overall category. Browne was however, first in the Cadets class.

Jahiem Telemaque finished fourth overall and second in the Cadets class in 2:00:26.14 (two hours and 26.14 seconds).

There was triumph as well for Richard Lamb who clocked 2:07:23.54 in the Masters class to finish fifth overall. Joel Griffith, Vaughn Gomes, Tacuma Davis and Telesha Choy occupied positions through sixth to ninth respectively.

A total of nine cyclists took part in the event.