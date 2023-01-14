Garden Stars win to stay atop First Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars FC held on to their position at the top of the football association’s First Division with a narrow 3-2 triumph over John Hughes on Thursday, carrying their tally of points to 19, four ahead of Green City and Young Lions.

Playing at the FA’s technical centre, Garden Stars went ahead in the second minute via an Allan Martin strike. Troy Jules drew John Hughes level in the 27th minute, but a close range effort from Jahred Williams restored Garden Stars advantage in minute 28.

John Hughes were back on level terms in the 53rd minute, but Wilden Cornwall Jr snatched victory for Stars with a 72nd minute strike.

The loss was John Hughes second in seven matches as they remain on 11 points and fourth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Green City remained in the top two with a 3-0 victory over Bolans. Sylvester Fenton recorded a brace for Green City with goals in minutes 57 and 82 while Zaieem Scott recorded a 71st minute conversion.

Green City lay second with 15 points while Bolans are ninth with six points.

There was victory as well for Potters Tigers who hammered JSC Progressors 4-1 at Johnsons.

Cleon Adams led the way with a brace, scoring in minutes 62 and 73 while Kelvin Carr and Javan Henry netted in minutes 16 and 33 respectively. Andre Williams scored the lone goal for Progressors in minute 78.

The win was Potters first as they move to five points from seven showings.

In the other match contested Thursday, Police and Fort Road played to a 1-1 draw. Kelly Raid scored for the lawmen in minute 45 while Alren Lewis netted for Fort Road in minute 73.