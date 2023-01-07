Garden Stars remain atop First Division standings

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars maintained their four-point gap at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Thursday with a confident 4-0 victory over Lion Hill when they met at Golden Grove.

All four conversions came in the second half with Jared Williams netting in minute 68, Allan Martin in minute 71, Karique Knight in minute 84 and Zedon Carr in minute 86.

The win carries Garden Stars to 16 points from six showings while Lion Hill remain on seven points from five matches.

Bendals FC remained in the top five with a 5-2 triumph over Potters Tigers when they met in Bendals. Jahbendigo Jacobs led the home team with a brace, scoring in the second and 50th minutes. There were single strikes from Ken Murray in minute 52, Alva Guishard in minute 42, and Darren Stevens in minute 74 to complete Bendals’ onslaught.

Kelvin Carr and Joshua Daniels each scored once for Potters with goals in the 10th and 88th minutes respectively.

Bendals move to 10 points from six showings while Potters remain at the bottom of the standings with two points after the same number of showings.

Also on Thursday, Green City defeated Police 2-0 as they remain second in the standings with 12 points. Carllon Warner in minute 66 and Robert Abraham in minute 89 were on target for Green City. Police remain on nine points and sixth in the 12-team standings.

In the other match contest, West Ham FC beat Young Lions 3-2 when they met at the FA’s technical center. Jahmarley Barzey recorded a hattrick with goals in minutes 11, 59 and 61, while Tavin Crump and Jolan Willock were on target for Young Lions in minutes 14 and 32.

West Ham move to five points from six showings while Young Lions are ninth from five showings.