Garden Stars’ First Division dominance continues with come-from-behind win over Young Lions

Garden Stars FC stretched their lead at the top of the standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) First Division with a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over Young Lions on Monday.

Playing at the FA’s technical centre in what was the lone match on the day, Young Lions drew first blood in as early as the fourth minute via a Keondre Maynard fourth minute conversion.

Garden Stars were back on level terms 10 minutes later when Jahred Williams struck in the 14th minute. The winning came in the second half when Wilden Cornwall Jr struck from close range in minute 53.

The win lifts Stars to 46 points at the top of the standings, some 19 points ahead of second place John Hughes. Young Lions remains on 24 points and fourth on the standings.