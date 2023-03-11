Garden Stars continue to dominate First Division as John Hughes get massive win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars extended their dominance in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division with a 3-0 victory over JSC Progressors on Thursday.

The Liberta team had goals from Jahred Williams in minute 47, Zedon Carr in minute 55, and Courtney Clarke in minute 90 as they moved to 40 points at the top of the standings, some 13 points ahead their nearest rivals John Hughes.

Progressors remain at the bottom of the standings with four points after 14 matches.

Meanwhile, John Hughes enjoyed the largest margin of victory on Thursday when they trounced West Ham 8-1 to remain second in standings with 27 points.

Troy Jules and Garcel Morrison both scored hattricks to lead their team’s charge. Jules netted in minutes 5, 26 and 32 while Morrison struck in minutes 45, 57 and 71. There were single strikes from Deno Bryan in minute 27 and Donald Bradley in the 85th minute as John Hughes moved within 13 points of leaders Garden Stars.

Kevaughn Baltimore scored the lone goal for West Ham FC in minute 87 as they remain on eight points from 13 showings and second from bottom in the standings.

Young Lions were also big winners, beating Police 5-0 to take their tally of points to 21 from 14 showings into the top four on the 12-team standings.

There were five different goal-scorers as Dante Fritz opened the floodgates in the 14th minute. Zavier Joseph made it 2-0 in minute 47, Kelandre Maynard added a third in minute 76, Conrad Willock pushed his team’s advantage to 4-0 in minute 86 while Marcus Joseph rounded off the scoring in minute 87.

Police remain on 16 points in the second half of the standings after 14 showings.

Also, on Thursday, Potters Tigers beat Bendals 3-0. Brian Davis, Ordel Samuel and Kluvert Ferdinand all scored once for Tigers as they move to 15 points and ninth in the standings. Bendals remain on 20 points.

In the other match played on Thursday, Bolans and Lion Hill played to a 1-1 draw. Tequan Teague put Lion Hill ahead on minute 22 before Orlando Peters scored the equalizer on minute 60 for Bolans. Bolans are eighth in the standings with 18 points, while Lion Hill are fourth with 24 points.