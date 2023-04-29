Garden Stars continue title push as Green City stay within promotion range in First Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars continued their march towards a First Division title with a close one-nil victory over second placed John Hughes in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) competition on Thursday.

Playing at English Harbour, Courtney Clarke scored the lone goal for the Liberta team when he netted from close range in the fourth minute. The win moves Garden Stars to 58 points from 21 matches and 22 points ahead of John Hughes who are second with 36 points.

There was victory as well for fourth placed Green City as they beat neighbours Bendals 1-0 at Bendals. Zaire Scott scored the lone goal of the contest in minute 23 as they move to 36 points and third in the standings.

Bendals are fourth in the standings with 33 points from 21 showings as they continue to battle for promotion.

Also on Thursday, Fort Road defeated Lion Hill 1-0 with the winning strike coming from Zakeem Michael in minute 45, while JSC Progressors and Police played to a scoreless draw.