Garden Stars claim Warriors Cup title

Garden Stars FC are the 2023 champions of the Warriors Cup, after easily dispatching of Sea View Farm by a 4-1 margin in the tournament decider played on Thursday at the Radio Range playing field.

Karique Knight led the charge for Garden Stars, netting in minutes 72 and 81 to record a double. There were single conversions from Kimoi Walsh who opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Sidique Adams who scored in minute 14.

Akem Warick scored the lone goal for Farm when he struck in the 90th minute.

Knight was awarded the Golden Ball after being adjudged the best player of the tournament while he was also thee top goal-scorer with seven strikes.

Garden Stars celebrate their triumph in the 2023 Warriors Cup. (Photo courtesy Warriors Cup)

Adams was adjudged the Best Young Player, Courtnie Roberts of Garden Stars was named the Best Goalkeeper, Tarek Charles of Garden Stars was the Best Defender and Courtney Clarke, also of Garden Stars, was adjudged the Best Midfielder.

Organisers also distributed a number of “special awards” with 11-year-old Nile Lee of Young Warriors taking the youngest scorer award, Cleveland Williams of Garden Stars the best coach, Salim Browne of Master Ballers the best manager, Giovanne James the best referee, Shernel Burton the best assistant referee and Elroy Roach for scoring a hattrick during the tournament.