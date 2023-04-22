Garden Stars assert First Division dominance with 17th victory in ABFA competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Garden Stars FC maintained their dominance in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Thursday with a three-nil victory over Bendals FC, taking their tally of points to 52 after 19 showings with 17 wins, one draw, and one loss.

Dylon Martin opened the scoring for Garden Stars in the 30th minute before Allan Martin made it 2-0 just seven minutes later. Karique Knight put the icing on the cake with a 73rd minute conversion.

Stars are 16 points ahead of closest rival John Hughes who have 36 points. Bendals remains on 33 points and third in the standings.

There was victory as well for Fort Road as they beat Young Lions 2-1. Zakeem Michael scored both goals for the home team, netting in minutes 23 and 27 while Zavier Joseph scored the lone goal for Lions in the 32nd minute.

Garden Stars FC

Fort Road move to 25 points after 18 matches and sixth in the standings while Lions are seventh with 24 points.

Also on Thursday, Bolans blanked JSC Progressors 4-0 at Johnsons. Jaric Richards scored twice with goals in minutes 52 and 53 while Dow Southwell scored once in minute 40 and Joel Martin scored from the penalty spot in minute 88.

Bolans move to 19 points after 18 showings and third from bottom in the 12-team standings while Progressors remain at the bottom of the standings with just six points.

In the other match contested Thursday, Police defeated John Hughes 2-1 to move into the number eight slot in the standings with 23 points. Glenroy Prince and Jenson Samuel each scored once for the lawmen while Troy Jules scored the lone goal for John Hughes.

Despite the loss, John Hughes remain second in the standings with 36 points.