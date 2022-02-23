Garbage truck staff due to receive all outstanding pay this Friday

All outstanding pay owed to government-employed garbage truck drivers and loaders is expected to be paid out this Friday.

National Solid Waste Management Authority workers went on strike earlier this month over outstanding overtime pay they say dates back as far as 2020.

The action started on February 7 when drivers parked their trucks and assembled at the Cooks Sanitary Landfill, refusing to work until they got a firm commitment about when they would be compensated. Stinking piles of garbage began to build up in a number of communities.

The payment process began last Friday and is set to be completed this week.

General Secretary of the Antigua and Trades and Labour Union Hugh Joseph told Observer yesterday that the owed money also includes pay for unused sick days.

“Full payment, everything outstanding, will be paid on Friday and for some that’s a significant sum. The total amount owing is in excess of EC$400,000,” Joseph added.

Another concern among garbage truck employees has been the lack of risk pay to compensate for what they are exposed to on the job. In addition to collecting household waste, they are also tasked with picking up garbage from medical facilities treating Covid-infected patients.