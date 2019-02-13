Gabriel charged by ICC after Joe Root incident

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been charged by the International Cricket Council following an incident with England captain Joe Root.

Gabriel was warned by the umpires for the language he used on day three of the third Test in St Lucia. Sky Sports posted a clip of Root responding to a comment from Gabriel by saying: “Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay.”

Gabriel, 30, has been charged with breaching the ICC’s code of conduct. The charge is under article 2.13, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.

The original comment by Gabriel was not picked up and Root, 28, refused to explain after play exactly what was said. In a statement on Tuesday, the ICC said: “The charge, which was laid by match umpires, will now be dealt with by match referee Jeff Crowe.

“Until the proceedings have concluded, the ICC will not comment further.” England said they would not comment on the charge and will wait “until the process is concluded by the ICC”.

Gabriel’s exchange with Root on Monday occurred during the England captain hitting a fine century to put his side in a commanding position to win the final Test. The tourists suffered heavy defeats in the opening two Tests to lose the series. (BBC Sport)