Further extension for recall of machine-readable passports

The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has decided to extend the deadline for the mandatory recall period for all Antigua and Barbuda Machine Readable passports to 31st December 2021, the Passport and Citizenship Division said in a release.

This decision was taken in light of the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the finances of the populace. In addition, travel restrictions, quarantine requirements and mandatory lockdown in countries where Antigua and Barbuda Consulates and High Commissions operate are hampering overseas applicants from submitting applications in a timely manner to meet the previous recall deadline.

Therefore, “all citizens of Antigua and Barbuda with a machine-readable passport are advised that the document now becomes invalid on January 1, 2022. Only ePassports will be valid for travel as of January 1, 2022. The recall of all Machine-Readable passports will facilitate the use of only the new Antigua and Barbuda ePassport introduced in April 2017”, the release added.

Application forms for the ePassports are available at the Passport Office, Queen Elizabeth Highway, the Antigua and Barbuda Missions in the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom or from the government’s website at www.ab.gov.ag. Further information is available from the Passport Office in Antigua and Barbuda at telephone 462-0092.

The Passport and Citizenship Division of Antigua and Barbuda thanks the public for its cooperation and understanding.