Funeral of Sir Lester underway at national stadium

The going away service for National Hero and former Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, Sir Lester Bryant Bird is about to begin at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

The ceremony follows a week of events in memory of the late leader and a funeral procession from the Barnes Funeral Home this morning.

You may watch the LIVE coverage of today’s proceedings on the Antigua and Barbuda Broadcasting Service (ABS) from 8:00 AM AST (13:00 BST); the Funeral Service from 11:00 AM AST (16:00 BST):

Facebook LIVE Stream

Youtube LIVE Stream

The Antigua and Barbuda High Commission, United Kingdom opened a virtual book of condolences on the High Commission’s website www.antigua-barbuda.com following the passing of Sir Lester.

To sign the virtual book of condolences, please visit https://www.theonlinebookcompany.com/OnlineBooks/SirLesterBird/.