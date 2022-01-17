24.1 C
Funeral of Neltha Telemacque postponed

Neltha Telemaque

Family members have postponed the funeral of Neltha Telemaque to tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ceremony had originally been scheduled for today (Monday).

News of the 25-year old’s death sent shockwaves through Antigua and Barbuda after her body was discovered by a livestock farmer near Burma Quarry on December 5, 2021 with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

The discovery came a day after her fiancé posted to social media that she was missing.

The Horsford Hill resident, who worked at a health food store in St John’s, has been remembered for her kindness, and her loving and loyal personality.

The funeral service will take place at the New Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church at 10a.m.

