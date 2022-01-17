Funeral of Neltha Telemacque postponed

Family members have postponed the funeral of Neltha Telemaque to tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ceremony had originally been scheduled for today (Monday).

News of the 25-year old’s death sent shockwaves through Antigua and Barbuda after her body was discovered by a livestock farmer near Burma Quarry on December 5, 2021 with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

The discovery came a day after her fiancé posted to social media that she was missing.

The Horsford Hill resident, who worked at a health food store in St John’s, has been remembered for her kindness, and her loving and loyal personality.

The funeral service will take place at the New Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church at 10a.m.