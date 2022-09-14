Home The Big Stories Funeral for man who fell off truck set for next month

Deceased, Jamoya Browne

By Latrishka Thomas

A local pathologist has concluded her examination into the death of Jamoya Browne who fell from a truck last month.

Dr Petra Miller-Nanton’s findings revealed that Browne died as a result of multiple head injuries, intra-cerebral hemorrhage and multiple skull fractures.

His family can now move to make arrangements for his funeral which a family member said should take place on October 5.

Browne, 28, died a little over a month ago while being treated for injuries he sustained a week prior.

Browne lost his balance and fell from a truck that was travelling through the Fig Tree Drive area on August 5.

The Gray’s Farm man was described by his devastated loved ones as quiet, friendly and thoughtful.

His sister previously posted to social media that his death had left her at her “lowest mentally.”

