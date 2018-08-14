Funds needed to get a home for girls

New Story

The Cottage of Hope wants the public support to finally have a permanent home to nurture young girls in need.

The Cottage of Hope, officially known as Na-Dan Ministries, does not have its own place but is currently operating in Golden Grove.

However, on OBSERVER AM, the charity’s Public Relations Officer Sharon Daniels says that they are currently looking for permanent home.

This is the first time that the charity has spoken publicly and, the Halo Foundation is now planning a fundraiser on October 20 to help them. The team Antigua Island Girls rowing team is on board to help raise funds for the home.

Member for the Hope Foundation’s youth arm, Generation Y, Charrelle Browne says that extra funds raised by the rowing team will go directly to the Cottage.

