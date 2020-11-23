Fundraising continues to repatriate body of hairdresser Simone Whyte

Simone Whyte was looking forward to meeting her new grandson next month

Friends and loved ones turned out once again to a well-attended candlelight vigil on Saturday night in memory of mother-of-three Simone Whyte.

The 45-year-old died on November 14 after apparently being stabbed to death in the city centre.

Her friends have been battling to raise EC$15,000 to repatriate her body back to her native Jamaica where her three children and parents live.

They have collected almost EC$2,000 to date.

Alden Smith, father of Whyte’s fourth child who died as a toddler, told Observer that additional fundraisers were being organised to meet the target.

Whyte’s friends also plan to hold a memorial service to remember the popular hairstylist who had lived in Antigua for the last few years.

Meanwhile a third vigil will take place tonight from 6.30pm on the corner of Market and Tanner streets where she died nine days ago.

A man is currently being held on remand charged with Whyte’s murder.