Fully vaccinated fans to return in Antigua for West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Series

Fully vaccinated cricket fans in Antigua and Barbuda will get the chance to see the upcoming CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) and One Day International (ODI) Series between West Indies Women and Pakistan Women. This will be the first chance for Antiguans to see any West Indies side since 2019,with the opportunity to watch double header fixtures featuring both the historic first ever Women’s ‘A’ Team T20 fixtures and the senior Women’s team.

The Government of Antigua & Barbuda has granted permission to have fully vaccinated fans at all matches following co-ordination between the Ministry of Health, the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI). Fully vaccinated fans are those persons who have received their second vaccination dose at least two weeks prior to the match date that they are wanting to attend.

The series starts on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground when the West Indies Women “A” Team play the Pakistan Women “A” Team in the first of three CG Insurance T20s double headers with the first match starting at 09h00 local time (08h00 Jamaica time). This will be followed at 14h00 (13h00 Jamaica time) by the West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women.

The second and third double header fixtures are on Friday 2nd and Sunday 4th July at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground respectively, followed by the CG Insurance ODI Series played across both venues.

Tickets are just EC$10 for these double header fixtures. Fans who purchase tickets will need to present their vaccination documentation and national ID to Ministry of Health representatives to validate their vaccination status and permit entry to the ground. Fans under the age of 18 years will not be allowed to purchase tickets or enter the venues.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “We are happy to see the return of international women’s cricket to the West Indies and it’s great to see our West Indies Women’s players back in action as they face Pakistan Women. It is also wonderful that the fans will be able to attend all the matches and offer their support to the players. We give special thanks to the Government of Antigua & Barbuda who continue to work closely with CWI to ensure that we can host matches safely and for the first time since the start of the Pandemic see fans in the two stadiums.”

Fans will need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the venue and wearing masks throughout the match, remaining socially distanced at all times. Fans will also be able to bring in coolers, although glass bottles for soft or alcoholic drinks are not allowed. Vendors will be present in the stadia.

Fans in the Caribbean can watch live on Flow Sports or via the Flow Sports app. Live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.