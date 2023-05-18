Full Throttle gets second straight Division One basketball win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ottos Full Throttle won a second straight game in Division One of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) League when, on Tuesday, they beat Spanish Heat 81-71 to win by a 10-point margin at the JSC basketball complex.

The win was also their second in six games as they were dominant in two of four quarters against the Division One newcomers.

Full Throttle outscored Spanish Heat 23-16 in the first quarter before surrendering the second quarter 22-16 to Spanish Heat. The teams were evenly matched in the third quarter at 18-18 before Full Throttle dominated the fourth and final quarter 24-15.

Kwame Payne led the charge for the victors with 25 points, six rebounds and six steals, Lincoln Weekes contributed with 19 points, while Morlon Davis sank 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

In a losing effort, Steven Matthew hit 24 points and nine rebounds. Isreal Pulinario contributed with 16 points and 16 rebounds, Lorenzo Macdonald picked up 11 points and a game high of 20 rebounds while Antonio Cruzdehaa had 10 points and 16 rebounds.