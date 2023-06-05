Full Throttle beat Braves for fourth straight Division 1 basketball win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ottos Full Throttle stretched their winning streak in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition to four straight with a 75-67 triumph over Braves Basketball on Saturday night.

Playing in the lone encounter at the JSC basketball complex, Full Throttle dominated the first two quarters, outscoring their opponents 20-12 and 29-9 respectively. Braves rebounded to claim the third and fourth quarters by 26-16 and 20-10 margins respectively, but it was not enough to bring them a second straight win after they defeated bottom of the table Spanish Heat last week.

Lincoln Weekes led the charge for the winners with 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven steals. He also had 12 turnovers. Weekes was assisted by Warren Bogle who sank 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds while Shaquille Kelly had 13 points and 17 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Tristan Jacobs picked up 16 points and seven rebounds while Sergio Symister sank 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.